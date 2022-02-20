 
Sunday February 20, 2022
Nepotism

February 20, 2022

A number of PTI members have had their family members join the national and provincial assemblies or given them positions of power in various institutions.

Imran Khan started his political journey by vowing to bring an end to family and dynastic politics. However, the ground reality is different. Is this to be considered just another U-turn on the part of the prime minister?

Imran Shah

Tank

