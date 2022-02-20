According to the National Human Development Report issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 20 percent of Pakistan’s population owns half of the country’s wealth. It is only this 20 percent that can bear the brunt of the increasing inflation in the country. Also, the depreciating value of the Pakistani rupee is making Pakistani imports even more expensive.
Poverty is increasing in the country and no relief seems to be in sight.
Mahnoor Ahmad
Lahore
According to the World Bank, Pakistan has the potential to produce 15,000 MW of energy from wind. The country can aslo...
The incumbent government has already created crises of utmost severity for people. Among these, inflation tops the...
Students with disabilities are often worried about how they will continue their studies after graduation. Universities...
Our prime minister believes that ordinary people do not pay taxes. What about our lawmakers? In January, the Election...
The opposition parties are planning to remove the government from power on the pretext of high inflation, but they do...
A number of PTI members have had their family members join the national and provincial assemblies or given them...
Comments