According to the National Human Development Report issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 20 percent of Pakistan’s population owns half of the country’s wealth. It is only this 20 percent that can bear the brunt of the increasing inflation in the country. Also, the depreciating value of the Pakistani rupee is making Pakistani imports even more expensive.

Poverty is increasing in the country and no relief seems to be in sight.

Mahnoor Ahmad

Lahore