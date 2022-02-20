Dreams of democracy

This refers to the letter ‘Democracy at risk’ by Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar (February 17). The writer wants to implement a democratic system in a feudalistic society where the word ‘democracy’ is considered an anathema. Even though the leaders driving the system of this country call themselves ‘public representatives’, they are actually dictators. No political system is good or bad in itself; it is the principles behind that system that may prove good or bad.
Democracy can only flourish and benefit people in Pakistan if the feudal system is abolished, more provinces are created and given due autonomy, and a genuine census is carried out for the fair distribution of parliamentary seats and resources. These changes are unlikely to happen in the near future as they do not suit the ruling class that holds power and controls resources. As such democracy in this country will remain a pipe dream.
Huma Arif
Karachi
