Opposition bets on Tareen, yet no date for no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is confident to have gained the support of the Jehangir Tareen group, with its six ruling party MNAs and 13 to 17 MPAs. But it is still unsure about when to initiate a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Informed sources say that the Jehangir Tareen group has told the PMLN leaders that it has the support of 17 MPAs from Punjab. However, the PMLN calculation says they are 13 in number. Opposition sources say that not only are most of these disgruntled PTI MPs in direct contact with the PMLN but Jehangir Khan Tareen is also keen to support the opposition.

Politically, sources say, Jehangir Tareen is now also getting quite close to the PMLN. The News had disclosed on Saturday that opposition leader and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif held a secret meeting with PTI’s estranged but influential leader Jehangir Tareen.

So far, the opposition’s wooing of the Jehangir Tareen group is considered a major success. But despite this closeness between the opposition and the Tareen group, the former is not comfortably placed to initiate a no-confidence motion either against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It’s not about numbers alone. The greater challenge is to produce the required number of opposition MPs in the assembly for a no-trust vote, when the government has all the resources to block the required number of members to foil a no-trust move.

Interaction with some opposition leaders shows that they are not in a hurry to move the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

They say that they will move the motion when they are sure of its success. In their media interactions, the PMLN leaders in particular sound confident about the success of the no-trust move. However, privately when they are probed they don’t seem that confident.

Recently, Maryam Nawaz has said that it is high time to take the risk of the no-confidence motion. However, it should be recalled that a no-confidence motion has so far never succeeded against any prime minister in the country’s parliamentary history.