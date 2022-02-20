Cultural festival concludes in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The cultural festival, which was held after a long time in the highly-conservative Torghar district, concluded here on Saturday after drawing a big crowd.

“This culture festival is an attempt to revive the folk songs, dances, Pashto poetry and Charbatta, which were vanishing rapidly in the erstwhile tribal belt,” Deputy Commissioner, Torghar, Mohammad Fawad told the concluding ceremony held in the Judbah, the headquarters of the district.

The people largely showed up in the different cultural activities that continued all night and into the morning.

The local singers and artists presented folk songs on the traditional Pashto music, prompting the youngsters to dance to the drums beat.

The poets recited the indigenous poetry, receiving standing ovations from the spectators.

“Torghar Charbatta is a good addition to the books written on traditional poetry and its diversity in the different Pashto belts,” Fawad said.

He said that such literary and cultural programmes would be arranged throughout the year to provide locals with the entreating opportunities.