PM likely to visit Karachi on MQM’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit soon on the invitation of the MQMP, local media reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit MQM headquarters Bahadurabad during his visit to Karachi. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, senior ministers and central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bahadurabad on his return from Russia. The issue of going to Bahadurabad was decided in a meeting of the MQM leadership with the Prime Minister this week. Both Forough Naseem and Aminul Haq invited the Prime Minister to visit.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Bahadurabad Karachi in early March in which the issues and long standing demands of Karachi will be presented to the Prime Minister.

The meeting will also discuss development projects in Karachi and the concerns of the MQM, while the MQM Coordinating Committee will prepare a list of demands before the Prime Minister’s visit to Karachi.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the central leadership of all the allied parties in the coming days.