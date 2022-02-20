MQM’s plea to file murder case against CM, IGP dismissed

A South district & sessions court on Saturday dismissed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) application seeking the registration of a criminal case against Sindh’s chief minister and police chief for causing the death of a party activist and injuring others during a protest against the controversial local government law last month.

MQM-Pakistan leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil and others filed an application before the sessions court against the refusal of the Civil Lines police to register a murder case against CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and the inspector general of police (IGP) for ordering a baton charge on the party’s peaceful protest outside the CM House on January 26.

The applicants said the police had resorted to a baton charge and tear gas shelling on the MQM’s peaceful protest against the controversial amendments to the LG law, resulting in injuries to several party activists, including women, and the death of Mohammad Aslam. They said the Civil Lines police refused to register a case on their complaint.

They requested the court to order the South DIG, the South SSP and the Civil Lines SHO to record the applicants’ statements and register an FIR against the CM, the IGP and other police high-ups for murdering and injuring MQM activists during the protest.

The state counsel said the applicant party had entered the red zone without obtaining permission for their rally, adding that the participants had destroyed state properties and injured police officials during the protest. He requested the court to dismiss the application as not maintainable.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the court dismissed the application, but said that the applicant may file a private complaint against the respondents if they so desire.

Muggers sentenced

An anti-terrorism court sentenced two street criminals to an aggregated 10 years of imprisonment each for mugging a citizen. Israr and Fayyaz had been arrested by the police after a shoot-out in the SITE Super Highway area in 2020.

According to the prosecution, the accused were fleeing after looting Rs50,000 at gunpoint from the victim named Arif. The court said that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused, and convicted each of them to an aggregated 10 years in prison with a fine of Rs50,000.