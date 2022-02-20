Students to be recruited as fine art teachers: minister

Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said students with a degree in Fine Arts will be recruited as art teachers to base the country’s art on modern lines.

He stated this on Saturday while addressing a three-day Sky Art International Workshop under the Crescent Art Gallery in collaboration with the JS Bank at the Frere Hall.

More than 2,500 students from across the country are participating in the art competition.

Karachi President Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmad Shah, Chief Operating Officer JS Bank Imran Haleem Shaikh, Chairman Crescent Nasir Javed and others were also present.

The minister said that initially around 1,000 students would be recruited and then the number would be increased to 5,000 in the next phase.

Ahmad said that more concerte steps would be taken for the exhibition and auction of artists’ paintings. Javed said that the services of the culture minister and the Arts Council for the development of art were commendable.