Covid-19 claims nine more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,029 in the province.

As many as 13,837 tests were conducted, after which 615 tested positive that constituted 4.4 per cent current detection rate, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

So far 7,829,973 tests had been conducted against which 560,853 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 per cent or 508,663 patients had recovered, including 458 overnight.

The CM said that currently 44,161 patients were under treatment -- 43,911 in home isolation, 20 at isolation centres, 230 at different hospitals and 16 on ventilators.

Out of the 615 new cases, 193 were detected from Karachi. According to district-wise statistics, Hyderabad reported 251 cases, East Karachi 87, Korangi 67, South Karachi 29, Sanghar 22, Matiari 18, Ghotki 17, Thatto 16, Tharparkar 15, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal 14 each, Tando Allahyar and Sukkur 10 each, Jacobabad nine, Khairpur seven, Badin and Umarkot five each, Malir and West Karachi four each, Central Karachi, Jam Shoro and Shikarpur two each, Nawab Shah and Kashmore one each.

Sharing the vaccination data, in total 45,723,143 vaccine doses had been administered which constituted 84.55 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.