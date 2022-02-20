Kamal berates PDM leaders for silence on PPP’s ‘atrocities’

If the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, kept silent over “atrocities” of the Pakistan People Party’s government in Sindh, then the nation would be justified in assuming that the purpose of the opposition parties’ alliance was not the welfare of the people but to be in power.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Saturday while talking to his party leaders. He said the PSP would not allow the “corrupt and bigoted PPP” to become a political ghazi in the guise of incompetence and failure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government.

He said the PPP’s “list of crimes is indescribably long”. “Through the protest march against the federal government, Bilawal Zardari wants to cover up the PPP's mismanagement, corruption, nepotism and bigotry.”

Kamal said the PPP had wreaked havoc on the province, from Karachi to Kashmore. “The people of Sindh demand independence not only from the incompetent and failed PTI federal government but also from the corrupt and biased provincial government of the PPP.”

Dogs continue to bite children in the province, children in Larkana have succumbed to AIDS and drug addiction, children in Thar are dying daily due to malnutrition, he said. “Despite police presence in Karachi, Pakistan's economic lifeline, people are losing their lives, prestige and property in street crimes. Educated youths are forced to commit suicide.”

The PSP chief said people had no access to drinking water and no transport system, and education and health institutions had been destroyed due to a persistent culture of nepotism. “The doors of government jobs are closed on the youth of Karachi. Despite spending more than Rs10,242 billion as part of NFC awards from the federation, there is not a single model UC, seminary or hospital in the entire province.”

He said Rs2,300 billion had been spent on education, but millions of children were out of school, and local bodies were seized and paralysed.

The chief minister was empowered in the name of the 18th amendment, depriving the people of their powers and resources, he said.