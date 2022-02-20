JI holds Sindh govt responsible for murder of journalist

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held the Sindh government and the inspector general of police responsible for the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen in broad daylight by street criminals.
Talking to the media after offering the funeral prayers for the deceased on Saturday, he said crime was on the rise in the city despite the fact that the chief minister was spending heavily on the police department and Rangers.
“We live in Karachi. We demand a safe and secure environment for our offspring,” Rehman said.
