PML-N intensifies preparations for PDM’s March 23 long march

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has intensified its preparation for the long march that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has planned to stage from March 23.

In this regard, the party convened a meeting of its district leaders at the Muslim League House on Friday to discuss strategies to make the rally successful.

PML-N Sindh secretary-general and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Karachi president Syed Munawar Raza, secretary-general Nasiruddin Mahmood, Ali Akbar Gujjar, Khawaja Salman Khairuddin, Soorath Thebo and other leaders were prominent among the meeting’s participants.

They rejected the unbearable increase in petroleum products and termed it “an anti-people move”. They expressed grave concern over the rising inflation, poverty and unemployment in the country.

They said a historic sit-in against the rising inflation would be held in Islamabad on March 23 and it would be the last nail in the coffin of the incompetent government.

The party’s organisational situation in Karachi was also discussed in the meeting, and it was decided that workers' conventions would be held in all the seven districts of the metropolis to mobilise them for the rally.

The first convention will be held by the party's District East chapter in Gulshan-e-Iqbal today.

The meeting also agreed that all wings of the party would also organise their own conventions.