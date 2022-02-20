Degrees awarded to 442 DUET graduates at 9th convocation

The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) on Saturday held its 9th convocation, awarding 442 degrees, including 52 MS degrees, to graduates.

Out of the 10 top positions, including the university’s top positions, female students achieved nine.

A total of 390 students who were enrolled in the Batch 18 at the Department of Engineering and Batch 17 at the Department of Architecture have graduated. As many as to 52 students of MS program received their degrees.

Rabia Aslam, a student of the Petroleum and Gas Department, won a gold medal for clinching the top position in the university. She also bagged a gold medal for achieving the first position in the Faculty of Engineering.

Naila Usmani, a student of the Architecture Department, won a gold medal for securing the top position in the faculty of architecture. Naila Usmani and Rabia Aslam managed to secure the top three positions.

Similarly, girls also bagged eight other top positions out of nine. Naila Usmani received a silver medal for achieving the top position in the department. Noor-ul-Sahar, a student of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Farah Nazim, a student of the Computer Systems Engineering Department, Mahin Ahmed of the Department of Electronic Engineering, Nadia Tariq of the Energy Environmental Engineering Department, Muhammad Osama of the Industrial Engineering Department, Misbah Aslam of the Metallurgy and Material Engineering Department, and Noor Saba Sheikh of the Department of Telecommunication Engineering, won silver medals.

DUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Faizullah Abbasi said that before 2013, it was difficult to conduct regular classes at the varsity, but it was gaining top positions.

He said the varsity had taken a competent team onboard, and faculty and staffers were behind the excellent environment on campus and had taken visible initiatives and made tireless efforts. “I wish success to the graduating students, their parents and faculty members who made this possible.”

While addressing the event, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail advised the graduating students to work for the betterment of society and development of the country. “In the recent years, the DUET’s administration proved that it is one of the best engineering universities in the country.”

The governor congratulated the graduating students and the varsity administration on the successful completion the 17 and 18 batches. He said that these children are our future who will make Pakistan an advanced country. “If students think positive and play their role for the development of Pakistan, no one can stop us from becoming a powerful nation in the world.”