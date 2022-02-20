Three gold thieves held

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has claimed solving a case of the theft of more than one kilogram of gold.
SSP Arif Aziz, chief of the SIU, said on Saturday that on January 3, 2022, a case had been lodged by the Ferozeabad police station, where the complainant, MF Jewellers, said robbers had looted gold worth over Rs10 million. An investigation was assigned to the SIU. During the course of the investigation, personnel obtained footage, used technical apparatus and finally managed to apprehend three suspects – jeweller Syed Rizwan Ali, Muhammad Daniyal and Muhammad Zeeshan. They also recovered three pistols and the looted gold.
It was learnt that jeweller Rizwan informed his accomplices that the gold of MF Jewelers’ shop would be transported by two employees. The suspects kept a watch on the movement of the shop’s employees, stopped them at a hump on the way from Sharea Faisal to Sindhi Muslim Society, looted all the gold at gunpoint.
