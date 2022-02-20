Khuhro in race for Vawda’s Senate seat

Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Saturday filed nomination papers for the Senate seat that has fallen vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah proposed Khuhro’s candidature, which was seconded by his daughter MPA Nida Khuhro.

No longer in race

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Khawaja Sohail Mansoor announced his withdrawal from the Senate poll in favour of PPP candidate Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

However, the MQM-P spokesperson said the political party had not fielded any candidate, and Masnoor had submitted and withdrawn his nomination papers on his own.

Mansoor made the announcement to this effect while talking to media persons along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Khuhro at the election commission’s office.

He made it clear that he was making the announcement to pull himself out of the race of the Senate poll in his personal capacity.

He said he had old ties with PPP candidate Khuhro and he had therefore decided not to contest the poll against him. He said he considered Khuhro the most suitable candidate for the election.

Mansoor said the vacant Senate seat in Sindh belonged to the PPP and it should get that seat. He remarked that the MQM-P had adopted the right course by not nominating anyone for the poll.

The Senate seat in Sindh has become vacant due to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda.

PTI candidates

The PTI filed the nomination papers of five candidates for the vacant seat in the Senate following the lifelong disqualification of Vawda.

Ali Palh, Agha Arsalan, Shozeb Kapadia, Tahir Hussain Shah and Amanullah Qazi have submitted their nomination papers on behalf of the PTI.