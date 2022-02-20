Hafiz Osama’s killer among five suspects arrested

The Samanabad police on Saturday claimed solving the murder case of Hafiz Osama, and arrested five suspects, including the shooter who had killed the young man for resisting a mugging bid in New Karachi earlier this month.

The arrests were made in an encounter that took place at Shafiq Morr in the wee hours of Saturday.

As police responded to a tip-off and rushed to Shafiq Morr, outlaws opened fire, which the cops returned and arrested five men, including two in an injured condition. Four of them were identified as Abdul Raheem, Samiullah, Salman and Halal. Weapons and looted items were said to have been seized from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects revealed that Abdul Rahim and Samiullah, along with Salman and Halal, were directly involved in killing 22-year-old Osama in Sector 11-A of the Sir Syed police remit. It was Rahim who had shot the victim with his pistol, Samiullah was riding a motorcycle at the time and Salman was sitting on the two-wheeler as a pillion passenger.

The suspects disclosed that they had taken weapons from Halal for the incident, and the weapon found on Rahim was the one that killed Osama during the robbery. The pistol was sent to the Sindh Police Forensic Division for examination. All the suspects are residents of Rasheedabad. CCTV footage has been obtained of the incident which can help with the investigation.