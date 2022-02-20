Bakery guard gunned down for resisting robbery

A security guard of a bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal lost his life in the late hours of Friday while resisting a robbery bid.

The incident took place at a bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 16 where armed men entered and started snatching cash at gunpoint. However, the security guard offered resistance, upon which one of the robbers opened fire on him causing his death.

The robbers managed to flee after committing the crime. The guard was identified as 60-year-old Saifullah, son of Ameer Buksh. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The suspects also stole the security guard’s weapon before they fled.

Later, CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, which showed the suspects fleeing after committing the crime. A case has been registered.