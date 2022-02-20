Controlling street crime biggest challenge, says Karachi’s top cop

Controlling street crime is the biggest challenge for the Karachi police at present, and a process to check performance has been started at the police station level in order to meet this challenge, said city police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday.

The relevant station house officer (SHO) would be removed not because of an incident but because of corruption and failure to arrest the culprits, said the additional inspector general of police in his address to all senior and junior officers of the Karachi Range at the Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium.

According to an official, Memon directed the investigation and operations departments to work together as a team to make a strong case for the arrest of outlaws and their convictions by courts.

The police station unit is the base of the police; so in order to strengthen its base and boost its capacity, serious steps are being taken to meet a shortage of personnel at police stations, said the additional IGP.

He emphasised that cases should be registered immediately on the arrival of a citizen victim of crime, including street crime, at the police station. He warned that strict departmental action would be taken against the police officer violating this order.

He said it had been found during investigations that a large number of drug addicts were involved in street crime, and the ongoing drug prevention campaign would be improved to deal with the issue.

Karachi’s top cop said a transparent policy had been formulated for posting SHOs in the city, which was yielding positive results. The senior command of the Karachi police had been directed to devote one day in a week to listening to the problems of subordinates and resolving them, he added.

Memon said strict legal and departmental action was being taken against officers and employees who were involved in illegal activities and bringing the department into disrepute. He added that every effort has been made to take such steps which would enhance the capabilities of the Karachi police.

Speaking about the traffic police, the additional IGP said the traffic police were the main force and the face of the Karachi police and its role was very important.

Only the section officer would issue a challan and its positive results were coming to light, he said, adding that the people were directly interacted with the traffic police, so “be a cause of relief for the people”. Rewards and certificates of appreciation were also announced on a monthly basis for the best performing SOs in the traffic police.