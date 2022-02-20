Govt will wipe out street crime to restore its writ, vows Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that his government had eliminated terrorism from Karachi with the support of the city’s people, adding that his government had now taken street crime as a challenge, and would eradicate it to restore the government’s writ.

The province’s chief executive was talking to the media at the election commission’s office after proposing the name of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro for the Senate seat that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda.

The CM said that street crime had increased across the city due to the economic downturn, but being the head of the provincial government, it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the province.

“I have made some changes in the city police, and have guided them to take drastic measures to control law and order,” he said, adding that the killers of journalist Athar Mateen, who was shot dead during a robbery attempt on Friday, would be arrested soon.

Shah said that it was the police who had crushed terrorists in the city with the support of the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, bringing terrorism under control by rendering sacrifices in the line of duty, and now they were taking drastic measures to eliminate street crime.

Harassment

Replying to a question about recent incidents of harassment at different universities, the CM said he had brought changes in the administration of two universities, and more actions were being taken. “Our universities are important, and I’ll never allow the deterioration of the academic atmosphere there.”

Deduction

Responding to another query, Shah said he had talked to Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on issue of the deduction of Rs32 billion at source from Sindh’s fiscal share.

“Tarin was surprised when he heard that such a hefty amount has been deducted from the share of Sindh, and he assured me of resolving the issue,” he said, adding that the matter would be discussed in the provincial cabinet’s meeting on Monday (tomorrow), and action would be taken accordingly.

Local govt law

Replying to a question about the proposed amendments to the provincial local government law, the CM said the commitments made with the opposition parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Pak Sarzameen Party, would be honoured. “We’ll discuss the amendments in the cabinet meeting, then refer the draft to the assembly.”

Long march

Talking about the long march, Shah said that it would start under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Mazar-e-Quaid on February 27, while they would reach Islamabad on March 8 and hold a public meeting the next day, when Khuhro would be elected to the Senate.