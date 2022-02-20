USEFP announces Fulbright scholarship programme

Islamabad : The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the Fulbright US student scholarship programme for the year 2023.

According to USEFP, the application form is available online at www.usefp.org, with a deadline of May 11, 2022. The competition is part of the prestigious Fulbright Program, which is the flagship scholarship of the U.S. Department of State, offered in 160 countries.

The programme fully funds graduate degree study at leading US universities, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel.

On earning their degrees, the returning Fulbright participants contribute to Pakistan’s development and growth by teaching at Pakistani universities or otherwise engaging in important civic and government service.

Since 2005, Pakistan’s Fulbright Program has been the world’s largest in terms of financial contribution from the US government.

In 2022, USEFP received 1,191 applications. After a rigorous selection process, 213 grantees (138 Master’s and 75 PhDs) from 51 different universities were selected. Of them, Pakistan partners with the US to annually fund 25 PhD students.

USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar encouraged eligible candidates, who ‘plans to work for the social or economic improvement of Pakistan and dreams of studying in the United States’ to consider applying.

“Fulbrighters come from all over Pakistan, about half are women, some are working professionals and others are fresh graduates, and a number are differently-abled,” she said.

The scholarship is merit-based, with merit defined broadly and not simply restricted to grades and test scores. “Just as leadership in the United States cuts across the full range of American society, so too does the Fulbright program, which takes a broad view of what constitutes high achievement and leadership,” said cultural attache at the US embassy Farah Chery-Medor.

She said the US mission was proud to support this rigorous, competitive programme that built solid connections between Americans and Pakistanis, and sought applicants with diverse academic interests and extracurricular activities.

“While all disciplines except clinical medicine are eligible, USEFP especially welcomes applicants in the disciplines of energy, water, agriculture, health, education, environmental science, and social sciences,” she said.