Medical students urged to keep sanctity of white coat high

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar said that the white coat is a reflection of the sanctity and respect of the medical profession and it is the prime responsibility of medical students to keep it high and take serving the humanity as great mission which they have pledged from day one; he expressed these views while addressing the students of MBBS who were enrolling in the 10th Academic Session of Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated with Lahore General Hospital on Saturday.

He added that our medical students are already brightening the name of Pakistan across the world so the new generation should also become an example of high morale and service to the suffering humanity after completion of their study.

Prof Al-freed said that one crore rupees are being spent on research while the only Central Research Lab in Punjab is established in this Institution. Ex-Principal PGMI Prof M Tayyab was the chief guest, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali was guest of honor, while Prof M Moin, Prof Maneza Saeed, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Tahir Siddiq, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz and other faculty members, a large number of students and their parents were also present on the occasion.

They congratulated the students and their parents for enrolling in Ameer Uddin Medical College and said that these students with hard work and dedication can pay full attention to their education. They added that besides enlightening the name of their mother of knowledge, they will also be proud of their parents whose dream has become reality to see their children as doctor.

Prof Al-freed Zafar added that doctors of PGMI/AMC and LGH have always made service to the suffering humanity as their motto and in recent years whether it is dengue epidemic or corona disaster they have put on risk their lives to save the others and provided best medical facilities to thousands of patients. He maintained that it would be an opportunity for doctors to become successful by serving the patients.

He further stated that the graduate doctors of PGMI are performing their duties in universities, medical colleges and hospitals all over the world and PGMI is the only Institution in Pakistan where professional and experienced professors impart higher education to graduate doctors and do their utmost to improve the skills of undergraduate doctors.

He reiterated that PGMI and AMC are one and the same and are a source of pride for each other. Parents of grandchildren are also fortunate to have the opportunity to see their dreams come true as millions of parents intend to send their children in medical profession. Principal PGMI urged the female students to perform their duties of serving the suffering humanity in the hospitals instead of sitting at home and doing housework after completion of MBBS. He mentioned that patients are sent to the doctors by the Almighty and they can achieve success in this world as well as in the hereafter by serving them wholeheartedly.

He said that the spirit of service to the suffering humanity and improvement of the society is needed and the country has a lot of hopes from the youth which it is the responsibility of the new generation to fulfill.