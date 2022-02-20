Woman seeks help for retrieving land

LAHORE : A woman has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab IG and Revenue Department officials to help her take his land occupied by influential people of district Rahim Yar Khan.

Mukhtaran Bibi of district Rahim Yar Khan while talking to The News said that a mafia with the help of influential political people of the area occupied her inherited land worth Rs50 million. She said powerful people including one Mushtaq allegedly occupied her land in Chak 73 NP of district Rahim Yar Khan. She said she visited the district administration many times but the administration did not help her. She moved a court and in 2015 former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Justice Manzoor had directed the Revenue Department to retrieve 198-kanal land from illegal occupiers and handed over it to the woman, Mukhtaran claimed and said revenue department did not give her possession of the land.