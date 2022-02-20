Int’l Plastic Surgery Conference begins

LAHORE : Inauguration ceremony of 26th Annual International Conference of Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons was held at King Edward Medical University on Saturday.

Chief Guest Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, President PAPS Dr Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz, President-elect Prof Dr Mirza Shahab Afzal Beg, Chairman Department of Surgery Prof Dr Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof of Plastic Surgery & Biomedical Engineering Irvine California, Prof Dr Gregory Evans graced the occasion with their presence.

Prof Dr Mustehsan Bashir, Chairman Mayo Burn & Plastic Surgery Center welcomed the honorable guests.

Dr Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz, thanked the Vice-Chancellor & Organising committee for hosting the event at KEMU. Prof Dr Syed Asghar Naqi, highlighted the close association of General Surgery & Plastic Surgery Departments & the future plans of expanding the collaboration between the two. Prof Dr Gregory Evans shared his delight on visiting Pakistan & attending the conference at the historic KEMU.

Chief Guest Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal talked about the prestige & history of King Edward Medical University, and the evolution of Plastic Surgery over the years. He commented on how the Telemedicine Initiative has proved to be a ray of hope in the times of catastrophic COVID-19 Pandemic and the futuristic potential in utilising this cutting edge technology to provide plastic surgery & burn care to patients as well.

He reiterated that such conferences are a source of disseminating ideas & opening up new horizons of knowledge. The Organising committee thanked Vice-Chancellor for his words of encouragement & his presence.

Over 200 participants including Plastic consultants and experts from all over the world attended the ceremony. Chief Guest Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal presented shields to all the worthy guests. Prof Dr Gregory Evans & Prof Dr Mustehsan Bashir presented the token of gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, at the end of the ceremony.