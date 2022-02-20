Govt presents largest uplift budget in history of Punjab: SACM

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hassan Khawar has said that the opposition is confused, wandering aimlessly and making futile efforts for a shelter.

He said PTI wants that every political party should respect the public mandate given to them as PPP is in power in the province of Sindh but Insaaf Health Card facility is available in all parts of the country except for Sindh. He said that due to such careless attitude of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's national level political party has been confined to Larkana only.

He said this while talking to media persons at the Commissioner's Office, Rawalpindi. Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Murtaza were also present. Hassan Khawar said that the public gathering of Mandi Bahauddin has proved that the people stand with Imran Khan and this is a small demonstration of the people's power of PTI and 'let's see what happens next'.

He said that the PTI government has started work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project as no work has been done on this project for the last many years. He said Lai Expressway is also a historic project and land acquisition process for it is also underway. He said that practical work on the Ring Road project would be started soon and when corruption came to light in this project, Prime Minister Imran Khan took immediate notice and took stern action against those who were involved in it.

Hassan Khawar said that the Punjab government has presented a development package of Rs 740 billion for the first time in history and Rawalpindi is also getting its share in this journey of development. He said that progress has been made on the projects of three major dams in Rawalpindi, Pappen, Dadhocha and Ghabir dams and also Jalalpur Irrigation Project in Jhelum which is worth Rs. 32 billion and 70 crore and this project is very important in this region. He said that with the help of Insaaf Health Card, 3 million families in Rawalpindi division will get free treatment facility and this facility is available in 56 public and private hospitals with 7000 beds.

Hassan Khawar said that the whole world is suffering from a severe wave of inflation and in countries like the USA and Germany the inflation has reached the highest level of the last 40 years. He said that as the PTI government has overcome other challenges, inflation will also be controlled and fluctuations in petrol prices will continue and in case of reduction in petrol prices, all possible relief will be provided to the people.

Punjab government spokesman Hassan Khawar said that if Shahbaz Sharif is innocent then why don't he let the wheel of justice run, let the case proceed so that the courts give their verdict. He asked Shahbaz Sharif to answer how billions of rupees deposited and withdraw in the bank accounts of the employees of mills owned by the Sharif family. He said that either the employees should deny that these are not their accounts and if the employees own billions of rupees then why they do jobs.

Hassan Khawar said that Nawaz Sharif can also get the facility of health card and he can also get his treatment in the country. He said that it was unfortunate that there is not a single government hospital in the whole of Punjab from where any member of the Sharif family could get their treatment.

Hassan Khawar said that steps are being taken to prevent recurrence of tragedies like Murree and establishment of Kohsar Authority is part of the same effort as tourism hubs could not be run like normal cities. He said that an impartial inquiry was held into the Murree tragedy and 15 senior officers were removed from their posts and action was also recommended to the federal government.