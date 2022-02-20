Cops honoured for excellent performance

LAHORE : SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed distributed Commendation Certificates (CC-III) among officers and officials for excellent performance at Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday.

In Charge Complaints Cell DSP Khalid Saeed and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion. SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed gave away certificates to as many as 17 police officers and officials of Internal Accountability Branch and Complaint Cell including Inspector Hammad Akhtar, Inspector Ahmad Raza, Lady Sub Inspector Sadaf Asghar, Sub Inspector Ghulam Nabi, SI Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspectors M Suhail, M Arshad, Head Constable Imran Siddique and Constable Javed Hameed for speedy process and timely disposal of grievances and complaints of citizens who visited CCPO office.

Accordingly two Inspectors, seven SIs, one Head constable and one constable was awarded commendation certificates for exemplary performance. SSP Discipline lauded the performance of all the Police officers and officials for their excellent work to redress the grievances of citizens and complainants.

Lahore Police feels proud for having such excellent and hard working Police officers, SSP Discipline added. Ejaz Rasheed said hard working, honest and dedicated police officers and officials were the pride and asset and real face of the department.