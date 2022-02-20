IG directs RPOs, CPOs, DPOs to check aerial firing, kite-flying

LAHORE : Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has ordered a crackdown on manufacturers, sellers and users of metallic strings and kites in all districts of the province and asked the police to intensify action kite flying.

The IG directed that steps should be taken against those who fly kites at night. He directed an operation against dealers who buy and sell kites and strings Online.

Sardar Ali Khan said TikToker who displayed weapons, carried out firing and uploaded videos do not deserve any sympathy. The IG directed RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to keep a close watch on kite flying and aerial firing in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities. The IG said civil society and parents should work with police to play their role in protecting human lives from the dangerous game like kite flying and to immediately report 15 against kite flying and aerial firing.

A Punjab police spokesperson said in the first seven weeks of the year, 2,600 cases were registered against kite flyers and aerial firing, 2,700 people were arrested whereas 187,117 kites and 4,874 kites twine have been recovered. He said 1,681 cases have been registered against kite-flyers and 1,792 people have been arrested whereas 643 cases have been registered against aerial firing across the province and 601 people have been arrested.

The spokesman said 323 people were arrested in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi for kite flying and aerial firing. So far this year more than 1,000 cases of kite flying and aerial firing have been registered in Rawalpindi region and 1,120 people have been arrested. Over 107,185 kites and 1,979 rolls of string have been recovered. In Lahore, 265 cases of kite flying were registered, 268 persons were arrested, 1,940 kites, 307 reels of string were recovered whereas 271 cases of aerial firing were registered and 262 persons were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 272 cases of kite flying have been registered, 301 persons have been arrested, 41,636 kites, 1,348 reels have been recovered while 109 cases of aerial firing have been registered and 99 persons have been arrested.

In Sargodha region, 17 cases of kite flying were registered, 17 persons were arrested, 2315 kites, 155 reels were recovered while 61 cases of aerial firing were registered and 37 persons were arrested. In Faisalabad region 294 cases of kite flying were registered, 8,145 kites, 255 reels were seized and 294 persons were arrested. In Multan region, 23 cases of kite flying were registered, 23 people were arrested, 1,417 kites, 50 reels were recovered whereas 14 cases of aerial firing were registered and 14 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 48 cases of kite flying were registered, 52 persons were arrested, 14,948 kites, 498 reels were seized, 8 cases were registered and 13 persons were arrested, 3 cases of kite flying have been registered in DG Khan region, three persons have been arrested, 65 kites, 2 reels have been recovered while 39 persons have been arrested in 28 cases of aerial firing. In Bahawalpur Region, 2 case of kite flying were registered and 2 persons were arrested whereas 2 kites, 2 reels were seized. Similarly, in the same region of Bahawalpur, 11 persons were arrested in 11 cases of aerial firing.