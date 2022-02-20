Normal water supply to be restored tomorrow

Islamabad : The normal water supply to residential sectors of Islamabad would be restored tomorrow (Monday) after the completion of the annual cleaning of the Khanpur Dam.

According to the details provided by the Water Management Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA), heavy machinery is being used during ‘bhal safai’ campaign that would be concluded in a couple of days.

At the moment water is being supplied on a rationed basis and mainly to those areas that are nearby overhead water tanks. Some areas are receiving fifty per cent less water from February 14 like sector F-10, F-11, and G-11 but the normal supply would be restored after completion of work.

The details showed that CDA is also providing water to the residents through water tankers and service would continue round-the-clock for the next few days.