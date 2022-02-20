Normal water supply to be restored tomorrow

Islamabad : The normal water supply to residential sectors of Islamabad would be restored tomorrow (Monday) after the completion of the annual cleaning of the Khanpur Dam.
According to the details provided by the Water Management Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA), heavy machinery is being used during ‘bhal safai’ campaign that would be concluded in a couple of days.
At the moment water is being supplied on a rationed basis and mainly to those areas that are nearby overhead water tanks. Some areas are receiving fifty per cent less water from February 14 like sector F-10, F-11, and G-11 but the normal supply would be restored after completion of work.
The details showed that CDA is also providing water to the residents through water tankers and service would continue round-the-clock for the next few days.
LAHORE : Jamaat Islami has strongly condemned the government for registration of FIR against its leadership and...
LAHORE : The protest of Progressive Students Collective has entered 11th day. PSC from different colleges and...
Islamabad : The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan has announced the Fulbright US student scholarship...
LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar said that the white coat is a...
LAHORE : The 121st Board Meeting of Punjab Seed Corporation was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for...
LAHORE : A woman has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab IG and Revenue...
Comments