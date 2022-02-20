Two-day UVAS workshop concludes

LAHORE : The two-day workshop ‘Different Laboratory-Based Diagnostic Techniques for Bovine Tuberculosis’ concluded at Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Saturday.

UVAs Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among

the participants while Prof Dr Mamoona Ch, Dr Hamad Azam and a number of participants were present.

The aims and objectives of the workshop were to equip the participants with the latest practical knowledge regarding different diagnostic techniques available for lab based diagnosis of bovine tuberculosis and attain hands-on experience.

Various aspects related to diagnosis of bovine tuberculosis using molecular technique polymerase chain reaction, hands-on training on PCR for mycobacterium bovis & ELISA and animal disease reporting and gel electrophoresis were discussed during the 2-day workshop.

Meanwhile, UVAS Debating Society (UDS) organized a prize distribution ceremony to acknowledge the efforts of the students,

who earned various positions in competitions organized by different universities.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the prize distribution ceremony and distributed certificates and shields among the winners of 1st Interdepartmental Parliamentary Debate Competition held in UVAS while Principle Officer UVAS Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Asim Aslam and Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor admired the efforts of convener of society Prof Dr Asim Aslam and encouraged students to put more efforts in the extracurricular activities.