ACE arrests ex-official in corruption case

LAHORE : On the directions of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General Gohar Nafees, ACE Circle Officer, Layyah, has arrested nominated accused M Saeed, superintendent (retd) of deputy commissioner office Layyah, in case FIR 16/20.

The accused was found involved in illegal adjustment of state land measuring 494 kanal in Chak No 170 and 172/TDA in favour of Saqlain Shah, an ex-MNA from Layyah. The land belongs to Thal Development Authority (TDA). Around 172- kanal of the land has been retrieved and rest of the land is under litigation.

Punjab ACE recovered Rs924,068 in inquiry 151/21 against building department Rajanpur. The recovered amount has been deposited in government account.