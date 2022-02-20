LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while gusty winds were likely to occur in upper Punjab, central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Islamabad.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 8.8°C and maximum was 24.2°C.