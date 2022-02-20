Buzdar visits Dubai Expo, invites businessmen to invest in Punjab

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the international Dubai Expo on Saturday and spent some time at the pavilions of UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Govt, the Chief Minister expressed keen interest in the products on display at these pavilions. Usman Buzdar mingled with the people and children while visiting the Pakistani pavilion. The people and children present there took selfies with the Chief Minister.

Usman Buzdar expressed confidence that Dubai Expo will promote investment and trade activities in the region and benefit Pakistan. There are bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE which always stood beside Pakistan in difficult times. Investors from UAE are making investment in different sectors in Pakistan especially in Punjab, he said, adding that he has invited our brothers to make more investments in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the opposition had proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology as opposition leaders had no interest in resolving peoples’ problems.

In a statement, he said the people were fully aware of these elements which destroyed the economy in their regimes.

He said rejected elements were confused to see the country moving towards the right direction.

He said that politics of propaganda was the old tactic of the opposition and the opponents were only busy in doing political points scoring. Usman Buzdar said that opposition’s leaders should remember that suffering humanity can’t be served by chanting hollow slogans.

He said the people were fed up of the negative political gimmickry of these politicians.

The opposition parties had shown irresponsible behavior even in extraordinary circumstances, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned including the police and administration to strictly implement the ban on kite-flying in the province. He warned that kite-flying and any violation of the ban would not be tolerated.

He said that wherever an incident of kite-flying would take place, the police and administration concerned would be held responsible.

The CM expressed indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in some cities and said that safeguarding the lives of people was a collective responsibility. He asked police and the administration to take more effective measures to stop kite-flying.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly-elected president of Multan Press Club and other office-bearers. In a f message, he expressed good wishes and hoped that the newly-elected body would utilise all their energies for solving problems of the journalist community and work for their welfare. –APP

Horse & Cattle Show a historic event: minister Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organize competitions of traditional sports during the upcoming Horse & Cattle Show.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the Horse & Cattle Show will help a lot in the promotion of Punjab’s culture and legacy among the young generation. “Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of National Horse & Cattle Show events”. He further said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making effective efforts for the growth of traditional sports in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “The teams from all provinces will participate in football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war and gymnastics competitions scheduled to be held in connection with Horse & Cattle Show at different venues of Nishtar Park Complex from March 10 to 12, 2022”.

Rai Taimoor stated that the sports competitions of Horse & Cattle Show will be a valuable opportunity for talented players of the province to show their hidden sports potential. “The emerging players must work hard and avail this opportunity to impress the sports lovers with their potential,” he added.