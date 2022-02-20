Wasa intensifies campaign against illegal connections

LAHORE : In its drive against illegal water connections, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to physically verify every water connection in the provincial metropolis.

The decision was taken in a progress review meeting of Wasa held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by DMD Wasa M Ghafran, all directors and XENs and other senior officials. MD Wasa said that all directors should form special teams and check every house in their jurisdiction to ensure that every connection is legal. He said the teams should trace and report all illegal connections. He further directed that action against illegal connections should be expedite and those who do not submit challan within two days of issuing must face disconnection. DMD Ghafran Ahmed briefed the meeting that the process of desalting was being monitored on a daily basis. He said this week 64 illegal connections were reported out of which 24 were from Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Town, one from Gulberg, 19 from Nishtar Town and 20 from Shalimar Town. From January 1 to February 18, Allama Iqbal Town issued 157 challans, DMD Operations said adding 46 challans were issued in Aziz Bhatti & Wagah Town, 28 in Gulberg, 44 in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 35 in Jubilee Town, 66 in Nishtar Town, 30 in Ravi Town and 29 in Shalimar Town. MD Wasa directed that for the convenience of the people, more digital complaint centers should be set up in phases. He said “Under One Line One Street” project only one pipeline will be activated in one street. MD Wasa instructed to make sure that the old pipeline has been disconnected. MD Wasa also issued instructions to complete the ongoing desalination of all drains as per schedule.