Female cop escapes assault attempt

LAHORE : Police arrested a security guard for allegedly attempting to assault a female cop here on Thursday night.

The cop of Chung was returning home after duty when she forgot her way. She went to a deserted and dark street where she saw two guards. She asked them to help her reach Ferozepur Road, but they misguided her to a deserted place and tried to assault her. She made a hue and cry. The guards fled the scene. Gulberg police registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father and arrested one of the accused.

262 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1011 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 10 people died, whereas 1066 were injured. Out of this 601 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 465 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The statistics show that 262 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 260 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 Gujranwala in with 87 victims and at third Faisalabad with 81 road accidents and 82 victims.

Motorbikes are involved in majority (67%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the growing number of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 451 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 487 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The details further reveal that 1066 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 876 males & 200 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 228 were under 18 years of age, 528 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 320 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 851 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 190 motorcars, 25 vans, 14 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.