Professor Tariq Majeed’s favorite persona

Hailing from Chiniot, Professor Tariq Majeed has been teaching Urdu literature for the last twenty-five years. He retains a strong attachment to the Urdu language and literature. His two books are in the print concerning work in the field of research and criticism.

Urdu has a special place in his heart. He has been a huge inspiration to his students and a wonderful and dedicated teacher. He made them love the Urdu language and appreciate its richness.

He loves objectivity in literature. He considers short stories and novels as the pivots of Urdu prose. He takes interest in modern trends in Urdu short stories and likes the role of these genres in contemporary Urdu literature.

Tariq Majeed comes from the generation who have grown up with Urdu literature occupying a large part of their life. However, one can glimpse disappointment in his eyes when he talks about the lack of interest from the government for the promotion of the Urdu language and literature.

Responding to a question put by The News he said, “I have so many feathers in my cap. As to how would I like posterity should see me, as an Urdu literature teacher, a writer, or an Urdu language promoter, let me say, “I am a humble worker in the service of Urdu language. In all the different fields in which I have endeavored to work; my effort has been to unfold the magic of the Urdu language.

“The charm of Urdu language and its cultural blend filled my inner self to that extent that now my entire literary effort has been to reveal diverse features of the Urdu language structure.

“Urdu to me is not only a language of speech; it is the personification of a culture of education, splendor, and affection. The hatred and violence, we observe today is hostile to the soul of Urdu.

“Urdu language’s colorful and educational combination is what first ignited my interest in it. It gives rise to a cohesive, modern, self-sustaining, and self-regulating language with a wonderful appeal of its own. This is a marvel and the cause of its cultural pull.

“Knowledge is human legacy. The Urdu language has gained from others and they gain from us. My unpretentious struggle has been to untie some of its mysteries by using scientific methods of linguistics. An only mechanical bid is not sufficient; one has to look beyond the exterior. In the Urdu language, only the known is not enough, the unknown is as instructive.

“Urdu language and writings are like a river, always gushing, always fresh. Inactivity is death. Knowledge of past literature is good, it enriches, but knowing new trends inspires to meet the new demands of the day. Urdu is an alive language; it needs to absorb the new to be fresh and vital.