‘Sehat card to bring revolution in health sector’

Rawalpindi : Qaumi Sehat Card Scheme will bring a revolution in health sector, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Special Initiatives and the Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar said in a media talk here in commissioner’s office on Saturday.

He said that Sehat Card scheme will enable people residing in far-flung localities to avail quality health facility. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented the largest development budget in the history of Punjab and all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the people, he said.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq and other high level government officers were also present during media talk on the occasion.

He further revealed that as many as 22 million families had been registered across Punjab under the Naya Pakistan National Health Card (NPNHC) programme which had been started with an estimated cost of Rs400 billion. So far around 64,000 hospital beds had been enlisted for the schemes in 593 hospitals. It is one of its kind social welfare programme in the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled its promise by providing the same healthcare facilities to rich and poor and proved that better distribution of resources could produce wonders, he added. The Special Assistant to the Punjab CM said the entire Pakistan was availing the facility but the people of Sindh were deprived of it due to the arrogance of the PPP’s provincial government.

The Punjab government spokesman said that development projects worth of Rs350 billion are being executed in Rawalpindi division. He said that four-lane 128-kilometer long Lilla-Jhelum Road will prove to be an economic corridor for local population. He said three dams will also be constructed in Rawalpindi division. He also said government is taking steps to develop tourist’s spots other than Murree to curtail public flow there. The University of Chakwal and Kohsar University are government’s initiative in education sector in the division, he said.

Talking about the case of the Shahbaz Sharif family, he said that it was an open and shut case as solid evidence was collected. Bank statements were the proof that Rs4 billion were in the bank account of Maqsood peon who was their employee.

He strongly criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif for using negative tactics to delay his indictment in the money laundering case. He asked Shehbaz to face his trials instead of seeking adjournments.

“If Shehbaz did not commit a single rupee corruption, then why was he using delaying tactics to stop his indictment in the money-laundering case,” he added.

He said Rs16 billion were deposited in the accounts of 14 employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills whereas some 17,000 transactions were made into the accounts, he added. He said billions of rupees were detected in the account of Maqsood peon, who was an employee of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

He asked the PPP leadership should remove obstacles so that the health card be issued in Sindh for the benefit of the people.

Punjab CM’s assistant urged the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government to rise above political point-scoring and take steps for the welfare and development of people by following other provinces of Pakistan. The Punjab government had allocated record development budget which is historic. Annual Development Programme of the province is nearly Rs650 billion and with Public Sector Development Programme projects it reaches at Rs740 billion, he added.

The long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road project which was conceived long years ago would be kicked off soon as the government was committed to launching the project, he said adding bottlenecks were also being removed to start the project.

All-out efforts were also being made to complete the land acquisition tasks so that Nullah Leh and Flood Channel project could be kicked off. This project would change the fate of the area and the road would open new avenues for the development of the areas, he added. Jalalpur Canal, a megaproject worth Rs32 billion would irrigate over 175000 acres of agricultural land, he informed.

He also said that health and education sectors were especially being focused on by the Punjab government and several projects were launched. Rawalpindi Institute of Urology was near completion, he said adding, ground-breaking of 200 bed Mother and Child hospital had been performed in Attock and the project would be completed swiftly.

Kotli Sattian would be made an attractive tourist destination, he said and informed that the tourist highway which would connect three tehsil including Kotli Sattian, Kalar Syedan and Murree would be completed to promote tourism in the region.