Policeman lodges complaint against behaviour of moharrars

Islamabad : An unknown policeman has lodged a complaint against behaviour of moharrars at Pakistan Citizens Portal works under the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

According to the official data, the ‘Citizen Profile’ is ‘hidden’ as the policeman never disclosed his identity apparently to avoid the wrath of the high officials.

The complaint has been lodged under the category ‘Law and Order’ and the location is ‘ICT Islamabad’ with the subject ‘Favouritism and corruption in Islamabad Police’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Pakistan Citizens Portal as the first step on the journey to people's empowerment. It was launched in 2018 with an aim to timely address the problems of the people and get their feedback.

In his application, the policeman accused that moharrars consider lower staff members as their personal employees and use abusive language to degrade them.

It was also stated that those who avoid flattering moharrars are even not allowed to utilise weekly holidays but favourite employees are given liberty to spend enough time at home.

If any employee wants to inform the high officials about this kind of situation the moharrars ask the readers to stop them from doing so.