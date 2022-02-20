‘Political parties have insignificant presence at grassroots level’

Islamabad : Political parties have an insignificant presence at the grassroots level as their combined vote bank was just 37 per cent, while the independent candidates had 63 per cent of the polled votes in the first phase of the Local Government elections held on Dec 24 last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by Sarwar Bari, National Coordinator, Pattan Development Organisation, in a presentation here Friday. Pattan’s analysis is based on the examination of about 10,000 Form XXIs (Final Consolidated Result) available on the ECP website.

Mr Bari said that the most worrisome aspect of the conduct of the elections was the unprecedented poor quality of the preparation of election results by the Returning Officers and the negligence of the higher authorities of the Election Commission.

He pointed out discrepancies in polled votes across various categories of seats within the polling stations like incomplete results, percentage calculation errors, missing polled votes, missing candidates’ names, and wrong result titles

He said that one of the most disturbing findings was the widespread presence of rejected votes which was higher than the margin of victory in most of the examined forms. For instance, the analysis of 1238 forms of three districts (Nowshera, Bajaur, and Swabi) showed this phenomenon 54.5% times.

He said that it is worth stating here that under Section 172 of the Elections Act, tampering with ballot papers is prohibited. Equally, the law under Section 55 allows ECP to take disciplinary action and punish those officials who are found involved in corrupt practices in “influencing the result of the election”. Rule 39(9) of the KPK local council elections states that the voter must insert his/her ballot in the ballot box. Each voter had received six ballot papers – one for each category of seat. Under Section 84(8) of the Elections Act 2017, he/she must cast each vote in the ballot box. The data shows a blatant violation of this section at more than two-third polling stations.

He alleged that the ECP officials appear to have uploaded Form XXIs without conducting any scrutiny.

He said that Pattan’s examination of election datasets also revealed that political parties neither have the capacity to field candidates on all categories of seats nor mobilise voters. For instance, the combined vote bank of all the contesting political parties was just 37% of the polled votes, while independents had 67%.

JUI (F) share was the largest (14%), followed by ANP with 8%, JI 5%, PTI 4%, and PPP and PMLN had 2% each.

As far as to share in contesting and returned candidates is concerned, there appears a strong relationship between capacity to field candidates and returned candidates, he said adding that this trend becomes weak on the seats of mayors/chairpersons and general seats. The share of independent candidates in Village/Neighbourhood Councils (VNCs) was 68 per cent, while the combined share of all parties was just 32%. It is worth noting that PTI did not field candidates in many districts. Of the total winners, the share of the independents was 61 per cent and combined parties had 39%. Within political parties, JUI won 15 per cent, ANP 9 per cent, JI 5 per cent and PTI 4 per cent.

Regarding women’s participation as candidates, he said out of a total of 2,250 female seats, 572 (25%) seats remained vacant, while 26 per cent of seats were filled without any contest.

Interestingly, religious parties fielded more women candidates than liberal parties. With some variation, most parties failed to nominate candidates on peasant/workers’ seats, too.

Based on the analysis of 10,000 Forms the Pattan chief recommended that ECP should take disciplinary action against polling staff who violated the law during their election duties, select qualified and diligent officials as Returning Officers, provide rigorous training and enhance the capacity of its research wing, IT branch.

He said political parties need to establish party chapters at the local level, must hold internal party elections while ECP monitoring their polling processes.