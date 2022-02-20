Second cohort of SDG bootcamps ends on high note

Islamabad : The UNDP Pakistan and Jazz concluded the second cohort of the SDG Bootcamps on the themes of education, health, climate change, and digital transformation on a high note.

Implemented by the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), the second cohort had the participation of 131 social enterprises, including 42 led by women.

Four of them emerged as winners.

The winners included Bechlo.pk from Sindh, a multi-vendor app store created for and by women to sell new and preloved products online; Perwaz from Sindh, a healthcare company that provides drone services to deliver medical aid; Crop Care from Sindh, a mobile app that helps farmers detect crop diseases and recommends solutions;

and Edibles from Punjab, working to reduce the single-use plastic cutlery by introducing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

The second round of bootcamps also included one regional bootcamp in Islamabad with a total of 25 social enterprises, including participants from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Malook Enterprise won the regional bootcamp.

The social enterprise is creating income opportunities for communities in Gilgit Baltistan by

harvesting and selling local organic produce, like herbs, dry fruits, and vegetables.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative, Knut Ostby, spoke during the conclusion of the second cohort, “It’s truly inspiring to see the youth, especially young women, opting for social entrepreneurship as a viable career option. The UNDP-Jazz SDG Bootcamps are helping aspiring entrepreneurs to navigate and develop business models. Enhancing the social entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan will not only empower the youth of the country but will

also contribute towards achieving Pakistan’s SDG targets.”

Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Jazz, congratulated the winners and said he was confident that the insights gained through the bootcamps would help social enterprises scale their businesses.

"We look forward to upcoming cohorts empowering the youth, especially from rural areas, to make a positive impact on the society," he said.

The winner of the national bootcamp will be provided with an opportunity to join Youth Co:Lab, the largest youth

social entrepreneurship movement in Asia and the Pacific co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation, along with access to mentorship opportunities by Jazz.

The UNDP Pakistan and Jazz launched the SDG Bootcamp in December 2020 to promote social entrepreneurship and strengthen the start-up ecosystem in Pakistan.

Under it, 20 bootcamps will be conducted across the county to train 800 young social entrepreneurs, including 50 per cent women, by Dec 2022.