Free ambulance service launched

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has launched a free ambulance service for the welfare of its members.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat along with President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir formally inaugurated the ambulance service during a ceremony at ICCI.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Fahim Khan, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik and members from business community were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat said that the ICCI was a very vibrant trade body of the country and its services for the welfare of the business community are commendable.

He said that the problems of board tax and trade license for traders would be resolved soon and double taxation was being abolished especially in the trade license.

He said that security cameras were being installed in the commercial centres to further improve the security situation, which would be linked to the Safe City project.

He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the business community has fully cooperated with the district administration, which is commendable. He said that with the help of business community, Islamabad has been saved from many crises.