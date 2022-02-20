19 suspects arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police conducted a grand targeted search and combing operation in the limits of Bhara Kahu police station, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that, the operation was conducted on the direction of IG Islamabad, in which heavy contingent of police force participated under the supervision of SP City Zone.

During the operation 19 suspects were shifted to police station for verification. 27 houses and 70 persons were searched.

Nine criminals including six drug peddlers were held and 4225 gram hashish and 03 pistols along with ammunition were recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

Police team also arrested 03 accused wanted in murder case FIR No. 135/22 under section 302/324/148/149/109 PPC namely Mohammad Raza, Abdul Rehman and Jamil. The accused had killed Raja Fayyaz and injured three persons in Bobri area of Bhara Kahu on February 03, 2022.

IG Islamabad said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city adding that the security in the federal capital is enhanced.