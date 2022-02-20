IGP borrowing officers from Punjab, KP to strengthen ICT Police

Islamabad : The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Ahsan Younas, seems to be not much satisfied with the performance of officers as well as the lower staff of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) and has decided to borrow professional and skilled police officers from the provinces of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to arrest the spiraling street crime in the federal capital.

Recently the IGP Islamabad has asked for the services of five police officers, four from the Punjab province and one from the KP to be placed at the disposal of the ICT Police. Three of these officers are of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank while two are of the Inspector ranks in police.

DSP Abdul Sattar (No. C/585), DSP Mazhar Farooq (No-C/1131), and Inspector Jawad Abbas (No. R/54), were being requisitioned from Punjab, while, services of DSP Jamil-ur-Rehman was being borrowed from District Haripur, PK Police. (Reference No. 3(9)-Admin./2021).

Some sources in the ICT Police expressed their concern over the requisitioning of these officers from Punjab and the KP as they said that the decision amounts to express dissatisfaction over the capabilities, commitment, and professional competence of the officers of the ICT Police.

“Such steps to requisition the services of police officers from other provinces for posting in Islamabad will create a sense of discouragement and discomfort among the ICT Police officers, which will ultimately adversely affect their performance and enthusiasm in the discharge of their duties,” they said.

On the other hand, it has been learnt that the IGP was not satisfied with the performance of quite a few officers of ICT Police and took the decision after closely monitoring the crime situation and the performance of some officers who, according to his opinion, fell way short of his expectations.

It is believed that the IGP has taken this decision keeping in view all considerations, especially the geography of ICT as well the demographic change the federal capital has gone through, especially over the last 10 years or so.

The influx of population from the KP to the federal capital in wake of the military operation against indigenous and foreign terrorist groups in the former ‘Tribal Areas Agencies’ in addition to already present Afghan refugees from the Afghan war against the then Soviet Union, has led to an unprecedented increase in street crimes, arms and drug smuggling and even organised crimes like dacoities, robberies, car lifting and kidnapping for ransom.

It is so very easy for criminals to commit a crime and sneak out of the ICT limits before police grab a clue to their possible identity. The extremely porous ICT limits are almost impossible to prevent these criminals from fleeing after committing a crime.

However, how effective these officers being brought in from Punjab and the KP will here in Islamabad in fighting against street crime, in particular, is a big question. There will be a natural discomfort when these officers from Punjab and their subordinates of the ICT Police work together.

Secondly, the federal capital is a different territory where an entirely different policing system works because of the type of population we have which is overwhelmingly dominated by Ministers, MNAs, Senators, government officials of all levels, rich, affluent, and influential of society on one hand and the poorest of the poor who have nothing to lose while committing a crime. There is a common idiom among this class that is: ‘’If you succeed (in crime) that is great and if you are caught then the food and shelter are provided for free by the government in jail.”

The IGP Islamabad may be well convinced to bring in these officers from Punjab and the KP but he should understand that the ICT is neither Punjab nor the KP. The dynamics of policing here are entirely different. How these officers being inducted into ICT Police on a deputation basis will go about their business of controlling crime would be something to be monitored closely.

This correspondent tried to get IGP Islamabad to obtain his version, even with repeated calls on his cell phone but without any success.