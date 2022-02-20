5th wave of COVID-19 on verge of fading away

Islamabad : The fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak seems to be on the verge of fading away at least here in Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory as the number of patients being tested positive from the region is on a continuous decline and the positivity rate of coronavirus illness has also started showing a consistent depression.

The average number of COVID-19 patients per day that was over 1,560 in the last week of January from the twin cities has dropped down to around 156 patients per day in the last one week while the positivity rate has declined to 2.2 per cent that was well over 16 per cent some three weeks back.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of patients and the positivity rate of the infection are on a continuous decline in the federal capital. We hope that the numbers would remain well under control if no new variant of the virus appears in the world in the coming days, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the virus claimed the life of another patient in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in the district to 1,308 while 109 individuals have tested positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

It is important that the virus that had claimed a total of 1,002 lives from the federal capital did not cause any death from ICT in the last two days. Confirmation of another 109 patients has taken the total number of patients tested positive from the twin cities to 176,277 of which 2,310 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

Of 109 new patients, 89 were tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 133,702 while 20 more confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 42,575.

To date, a total of 131,405 patients from the federal capital have recovered from the illness and 40,714 from Rawalpindi have achieved a cure.

On Saturday, the number of active cases from ICT was recorded as 1,295 after recovery of 459 patients in the last 24 hours while there were a total of 553 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district.

As many as 43 confirmed patients of the disease from Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Saturday while 510 were in home isolation.