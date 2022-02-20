Mother Languages Literature Festival kicks off

Islamabad : The 7th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival kicked off at the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

The three-day festival, organised by the Indus Cultural Forum (ICF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), UNDP Pakistan, and other partners including Culture Department Government of Sindh, Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI), ECO Science Foundation, and others, will continue on February 19 and 20. Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest of the ceremony Parliamentary Secretary for Cultural Affairs Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistan's national language Urdu is inclusive and keeps us connected to each other. Mother languages are beautiful flowers of our national identity.

She appreciated the struggle of writers and thinkers who produce literature in their mother languages. UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostoby said that building local and regional networks for cultural preservation and promotion of diversity are essential ingredients to create a harmonized society.

Pakistan is a rich society and diverse land of art-loving people. Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Yousuf Khush underlined the need for immediate efforts to save languages vulnerable to distinction. He said several economic and social motivations result in migration, which ultimately leads to the end of languages.

He shared that the PAL has last year documented the facts and figures of local languages in a book and that the federal

government was fully on-board to take forward the project.

Prominent writer Nasir Abbas Nayar in his keynote speech said languages are not competitive entities but coexisting communication sources and they tie together to stabilize society and encourage peace.

Chairperson of Indus Cultural Forum Munawar Hassan said that Pakistan is home to over 72 languages but the beauty of these languages is hardly known at the national level and their organization is promoting the heritage of those languages.

On this occasion, the book of Dr. Manzoor Veesrio was also launched. The ceremony was followed by an award ceremony to recognize the lifetime efforts of several legends including Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Zahida Hina, Sheeraz Tahir, Darwesh Durrani, Ghani Parwaz, Parveen Malik, Dr. Nasrullah Nasir, Asif Saqib, Gul Bangulzai, and Hassan Hasrat.