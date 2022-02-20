Vacant seats in medical, dental colleges to be offered to eligible candidates: PMC

Islamabad : With 28.31 per cent (5,873) seats in both government and private medical and dental colleges in the country not filled by the end of the enrolment process for the academic session 2021-22, the regulator has approved a special policy to accommodate eligible candidates against them.

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), it will offer one-time placement in the respective colleges ‘on merit’ to conclude the admission exercise by the end of the current month.

A senior PMC official told ‘The News’ that the commission through its Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum, and Conduct) Regulations, 2021, had last year informed the public and private medical and dental colleges regarding the admission process, timelines and procedures for the conduct of admissions for the session 2021-22.

He said the colleges were bound by the regulations to strictly follow the statutory timelines for admissions and upload the list of admitted students on the PMC portal in line with the announced schedule and were ‘repeatedly informed, reminded and updated’ regarding the approaching timelines for compliance. The official, however, said despite the PMC’s numerous efforts to warrant that the colleges follow the prescribed timelines to ensure students are properly facilitated, a total of 5,873 (28.31 per cent) seats in both public and private medical and dental colleges remained vacant by the end of the admission process for the session 2021-22.

He said out of the 17,065 seats in public and private medical colleges, 3,937 (23.07 per cent) weren’t filled until the announced admission deadline, while such seats totalled 1,936 (52.6 per cent) out of the total 3,682 in private and public dental colleges.

The official said 78 per cent (3,078) of the medical college vacant seats and 47 per cent (917) of dental college ones were in the public sector due to the failure of public universities to comply with admission deadlines.

He said the Medical and Dental Council recently discussed the issue and the viewpoint of the colleges as received and unanimously decided that following the assessment of admitted student lists uploaded by medical and dental colleges and reconciling any complaints by students, admission to vacant seats would be carried out by the authority under the special policy approved and issued.

“Under the Vacant Seat Policy, the colleges, which have failed to upload their enrolment lists, will put the names of the admitted students online without delay. The authority will offer vacant seats to the eligible students not admitted. The placements will be offered for one time only strictly on merit to ensure all admissions are complete by February 28,” he said.

The official said the PMC took the initiative to ensure that students get their right to admission despite the colleges’ failure to follow the notified enrolment timelines.

“As the statutory regulator, we [PMC] are working proactively to ensure the compliance by colleges with the regulations and timelines, and will continue protecting the transparent and merit-based admission system introduced by us,” he said.