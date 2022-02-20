Normal water supply to be restored tomorrow

Islamabad: The normal water supply to residential sectors of Islamabad would be restored tomorrow (Monday) after the completion of the annual cleaning of the Khanpur Dam.

According to the details provided by the Water Management Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA), heavy machinery is being used during ‘bhal safai’ campaign that would be concluded in a couple of days.

At the moment water is being supplied on a rationed basis and mainly to those areas that are nearby overhead water tanks. Some areas are receiving fifty per cent less water from February 14 like sector F-10, F-11, and G-11 but the normal supply would be restored after completion of work.

The details showed that CDA is also providing water to the residents through water tankers and service would continue round-the-clock for the next few days.

An official said the civic authority has been putting in its best efforts to stop water leakages and now a new spot was identified in front of the school gate at Street no. 7 in sector G-10/2 where staff members repaired the water pipeline.

He said the water pipeline in front of Rabbani Market in sector G-10/2 was also repaired last week, adding “The residents must inform the civic agency whenever they see any kind of leakage from water pipelines in the city.”

“Poona Faqiran Plant in National Park was not being used for last few decades but we have converted it into a storage tank. Now it is providing water to sectors I-9 and I-10,” he said.

He informed that the officials of CDA’s Water Management Wing recently visited sector D-12 and held meetings with residents who appreciated their efforts to repair leaking water pipelines.