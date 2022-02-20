BOP posts gross profit of Rs18.4bn

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has declared Rs18.4 billion as profit before tax (PBT) during 2021, and termed it highest ever with a growth of 54 percent over the last year.

The bank posted after tax profit of Rs12.4 billion as against Rs6.9 billion in 2020, showing an increase of 79 percent. Earnings per Share (EPS) for year 2021 also improved of the bank to Rs4.71 per share against Rs2.63 per share during 2020.

The bank announced its audited financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2021 in a meeting its board of directors.

In 2021, the bank’s balance sheet grew by 9 percent and remained at the level of Rs1.2 trillion. According to the bank, first time in its history, its deposits also crossed the level of Rs1.0 trillion mark.

The board announced and recommended a stock dividend of 12.50 percent for shareholders for the year 2021 as against 10.0 percent cash dividend announced for 2020.

The BOP’s net interest margin (NIM) improved to Rs29.9 billion as against Rs23.3 billion, with an increase of 28 percent. Non-markup/ interest income (excluding gains on securities) increased to Rs6.1 billion as against Rs4.6 billion, showing a substantial increase of 34 percent.

During the year concerned, the bank’s NPLs reduced by Rs5.2 billion on account of recovery/regularisation. Further, a general provision of Rs2.5 billion was maintained by the bank.