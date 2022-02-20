LAHORE: It is understandable prices go up with cost of doing business, which is one of the commonest eventualities of any commercial system, but avaricious manufacturers do not stop here.

There has been a rise in deceptive practices aimed at hiding actual increase in prices by reducing quantities without changing the packing size.

Both the domestic and the multinational companies are indulged in this practice. And it’s being done in two ways.

A while ago a multinational company reduced the quantity of its 1000-gram tea whitener by 100 mg, but at the same time it also increased the price.

And pushing the envelope further they recently cut the quantity down to 850 mg, without reducing the size of packing, and increased the price by 10 percent. Most consumers just see the packing and pick it without realising the quantity has been tinkered with. Now most domestic suppliers are doing the same. One leading grocery and bakery supplier used to retail its desi ghee at Rs950/kg. Two weeks back it increased the retail price by Rs150 to Rs1,100, but the quantity was reduced to 900mg. Since desi ghee is usually sold in one-kg packs, the 900mg one is of same size and the consumers buy it without suspecting the decrease in quantity. These deceptive practices are not limited to just these products.

The suppliers have the courage to indulge in these practices because the state has been tolerating other more unethical practices of the suppliers since long. The practice of supplying adulterated edible food is common in our grocery stores.

We get meat and beef loaded with water to increase their weight so that less of them could be sold for the same price. The red chili powder is mixed with red brick dust. Milk is adulterated in many ways in which water is the least harmful ingredient. All these products are sold at actual market prices while the actual quantity is much less. Moreover, injurious ingredients tax the health of the consumers.

No government ever tackled these unethical practices and now these practices are considered normal in our society. Sporadic raids for a few days do not deter these practices. Food authorities are now operative in all provinces, but have been unable to make any dent in it.

Another practice accepted by the society and the state is the supply of packed foods without expiry date. Some suppliers comply with the expiry date and ingredients’ directive of the government, but majority does not. All imported food and grocery items have an expiry date and the details of ingredients. These include rice, wheat, dairy products, chocolates, toffees, toothpastes, edible oil and even sugar. There is an expiry date mentioned on toilet soaps, shampoos, and detergents. In Pakistan expiry date is not printed even on medicated toothpastes. Despite liberal import of these items the government planners have never forced local producers to follow this practice. The sweets prepared from milk (mithaee) are displayed openly in shops and are sold without an expiry date.

Another issue is that the labels on all imported packings are printed in English. Most of the Pakistanis are not well-versed in English. The commonly readable language in Pakistan is Urdu. More than two years back this government mandated that after six months any prepared food item imported in Pakistan must have an expiry date, ingredients, and warnings, if any, in Urdu as well. It was also directed that all imported edibles must have expiry date of minimum six months from the date of clearance. All big grocery stores put up a huge resistance against the directive, but the government stood firm. After a while the government extended the deadline for implementation of this directive.

Now it has been forgotten and items with short expiry dates and labels in English or even some other foreign languages are openly retailed in all small and super stores. No government including the incumbent has tried to exert its writ.

The availability of spurious drugs and fake fertilisers is because of this lack of writ. The malpractices in food and drugs are harming the health of nation.

This government has no control on ever-increasing prices, some justified but most unjustified, but it should show at least zero tolerance against fake drugs and adulterated food.