Stocks to take cues from results, PM’s Moscow visit

Stocks will follow prime minister’s visit to Moscow for cues, while investors are also going to keep their eyes peeled for strong financial results in the rollover week, amid hopes trade will mostly lean on the positive, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the main gauge of country’s capital market, fell 403 points or 0.9 percent to 45,676 points week-on-week at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Turbulence gripped the local capital market in the outgoing week that saw international markets melting down owing to simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions, which sent the world crude oil prices through the roof amid a tidal wave of panic.

“We expect the market to remain positive in the upcoming week,” said a report by Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house.

“Prime Minister Khan is expected to visit Moscow next week, with agenda of two mega gas pipeline projects in order to cater depleting gas reserves.”

The report said the signing of a commercial agreement during this visit could catalyse positive market activities.

“Keeping in view the ongoing result season, certain sectors and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight,” it added.

The market commenced on a negative note this week owing to fears of a full-scale military conflict in Eastern Europe along with rising local political temperatures.

Albeit, the market had some respite after news that Russian troops were withdrawing from its border with Ukraine.

However, market sentiment remained subdued throughout the week after a massive increase in local petroleum prices which raised concerns over inflation.

Furthermore, the massive 93 percent year-on-year jump in trade deficit for 7MFY22 fueled negativity further.

Moreover, below-expectation financial results announced by certain scrips also came as a blow to market sentiment.

Whereas, passing of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) Bill by the Senate kept gas utilities and certain oil marketing and exploration and production scrips in the limelight, cushioning the overall dip.

A Topline Securities said the investor participation declined in the market as well, as average daily traded volume dropped 7.7 percent to 191mn shares, while traded value plunged 36 percent to Rs.5.2 billion week-on-week.

Foreign selling clocked in at $1.97 compared to a net sell of $5.9 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in technology ($1.5 million) and commercial banks ($0.5 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by banks ($4.9 million) and individuals ($2.4 million). Sector-wise negative contributions came from commercial banks (88 points), fertilisers (68 points), power generation & distribution (66 points), technology & communication (39 points), and cement (37 points).

Major laggard stocks included HUBC (67 points), ENGRO (62 points), MEBL (36 points), SYS (35 points), and DAWH (34 points).

Sectors that that lent major support were automobile assemblers (9 points), chemicals (9 points), and oil & gas exploration (5 points). Stocks that underpinned the index included EFERT (55 points), SNGP (24 points), and MTL (22 points).

Other major news of the week included an unprecedented fuel price hike, approval pf urea import cost estimates by Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, and a drop of $231 million in foreign exchange reserves.