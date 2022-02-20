Rupee likely to remain steady

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to stay range-bound against the dollar next week as importer demand for the greenback appears to be in line with inflows, traders and analysts said.

The local unit commenced the week at 175.47 to the dollar, and closed at 175.86 on Friday. It fell by 39 paisas and 0.22 percent versus the greenback.

“We expect normal demand from energy and other sectors’ importers that is going to match with the supplies from export proceeds and remittances, said a foreign exchange trader.”

“The rupee is likely to trade at 175.40-175.90 band in coming sessions. However, a big move will be defined by how international commodity prices, given geopolitical uncertainty, move,” he added.

Traders will be closely watching outcome of the plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) starting from February 21 to March 04 in Paris for the clue on the rupee’s future course.

The FATF upcoming decision would decide whether Pakistan should exit from the grey list.

Analysts said the foreign exchange volatility is on the rise as the government jostles between declining reserves and efforts to rebuild them, leaving traders in the crossfire.

“Any expectations from Prime Minister’s visit to China have now been neutralised by lack of any firm commitments. Inflows from multilaterals may also take more time than initially expected,” said analyst at Tresmark, an application that tracks financial markets, in a client note.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $23.490 billion as of February 11 from $23.720 billion a week ago. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped by $241 million to $17.095 billion.

“The US indifferent attitude towards Afghanistan will continue to exert financial, administrative, and security burden on Pakistan. The impact of globally rising interest rates has kept hot money away, with remittances slowing down,” he said.

The relentless rise of global commodities and the Russia-Ukraine crisis is contributing adversely to overall risk structure. This also reflects in Pakistan’s elevated CDS (Credit Default Swaps) spreads.

However, the Baltic Index, widely recognised as a precursor to global economic activity, had seen a significant slowdown to around pre-Covid levels, indicating commodities taking a breather, the analyst added.

The index provided a benchmark for the price of moving major raw materials by sea. The foreign exchange swaps had consolidated, but activity by exporters was still thin. The steady decline in forex reserves indicates that the central bank was funding the forex deficit rather than let the rupee depreciate, he shared.

He envisaged that the currency would be maintained within a range with 176 being the center of gravity, as long as the REER [Real Effective Exchange Rate] was less than 100 (expected in near term) and as long as the government was focused on managing inflation.