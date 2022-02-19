Excursion arranged for UoP faculty, students

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Friday arranged a day-long cultural trip for the students of the Department of Archaeology, University of Peshawar.

Besides male and female students, Deputy Manager Research and Creative Wing Syed Tabbasum, Deputy Manager Ayesha Gul Khattak, Archaeology Department Chairman Professor Ibrahim Shah and others enjoyed the excursion.

The students were taken to the ghani or gur making unit where they briefed about the jaggery making process.